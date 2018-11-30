2.0 box office: Rajinikanth's film breaks record in Chennai city

Shankar’s 2.0, starring superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, created a new Day 1 gross record in Chennai city, collecting Rs 2.64 crore on Thursday. The earlier record holder was Vijay’s Diwali release Sarkar which grossed Rs 2.37 crore on its release day.

2.0’s gross is inclusive of the extra fare for the 3D glasses being charged by all theaters screening the 3D version of the film. The gross without this extra 3D glass charge is said to be Rs 2.11 crore. The Telugu and Hindi versions also have a few shows in Chennai but almost the entire gross is from the main Tamil version. All the theaters in the city screened 5 shows yesterday thanks to clearance from the Government to play the extra morning show.

Coming to superstar Rajinikanth, be it Kabali ( Rs 1.12 crore), Kaala ( Rs 1.76 crore) or 2.0 (Rs 2.64 crore), he has rewritten the existing Chennai city opening day gross record unfailingly and set a new benchmark. While Kabali crossed Theri, Kaala crossed Mersal, 2.0 has crossed Sarkar now. Which film is going to take over the record next? Petta or Viswasam or Thalapathy 63?But 2.0’s opening outside Chennai isn’t at any record levels.