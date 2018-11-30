2.0 Box Office Report: Close to 100 cr in worldwide gross

We had reported earlier in the day about how Shankar’s 2.0, starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, had set a new opening day gross record in Chennai city. In TN as a whole, the film has grossed close to 18 CR which is Rajini’s 2nd best opener in the state below Kabali, but Shankar’s career best.

Being a normal working day release, that too on a Thursday, it is a very good opening gross figure for 2.0 but definitely below the expectations that one would associate with a film from the celebrated Rajini - Shankar duo and the sequel to the much-loved Enthiran.

From 2.0’s Telugu dubbed version, AP and TS have, together, yielded a gross of 19 CR. The Karnataka gross of the film is 7.5 CR while the Kerala gross is 4.1 CR. All these are great numbers but the expectation from India’s biggest ever film yet was something else. The Hindi dubbed version has impressively netted around 20 CR on its opening day.

2.0 is the all-time 2nd best opener among all Indian films after Baahubali 2 and is obviously the best Indian opener of the year beating Aamir Khan’s recent Thugs of Hindostan.

Worldwide totally, 2.0 has comfortably grossed more than 90 CR on its first day, according to conservative estimates. This total is from all the versions and formats of the film.