  3. Regional
2.0 cinematographer Nirav Shah on board for Sivakarthikeyan’s next with Pandiraj?

Regional

2.0 cinematographer Nirav Shah on board for Sivakarthikeyan’s next with Pandiraj?

2.0’s cinematographer Nirav Shah has been signed up to crank the camera.

back
2.0BharathirajaIndru Netru NaalaiIrumbu ThiraiKalyani PriyadarshanMithranMr. LocalNerkonda PaarvaiNirav ShahpinkPS MithranRavikumarSivakarthikeyanThala AjithVignesh Shivn
nextArjun’s performance in Kolaigaran is of international standards, says Vijay Antony

within