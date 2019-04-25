2.0 cinematographer Nirav Shah on board for Sivakarthikeyan’s next with Pandiraj?

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 2.17 pm April 25 2019, 2.17 pm

Busy bee Sivakarthikeyan is one of the stars in Kollywood who has his slate packed to the brim with exciting films until the end of 2020. Even though he will be caught up with a couple of other films this year, the pre-production work for his film with Pandiraj is already underway in full swing. Veteran actor-director Bharathiraja has already been signed up for an important role in the film. And according to the latest reports in Kollywood, 2.0’s cinematographer Nirav Shah has been signed up to crank the camera.

Nirav Shah, who usually signs only upmarket, classy films, would be taking a different turn with this project which would be fully shot in the countryside. “Sivakarthikeyan is planning to finish his films with Mithran and Vignesh Shivn first up, before he starts work on this. However, the technical team and the supporting cast are being firmed up in the background. Nirav Shah found this to be a peculiar film to his filmography, and decided to come on board,” says a source close to the director. Nirav has just wrapped up Thala Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai, which is an official remake of the Bollywood thriller Pink.

First up, Sivakarthikeyan is looking forward to the release of his comic entertainer Mr Local which is expected to take him back to the boy-next-door image which he had shed for his past two films. The actor is currently shooting for his film Hero, directed by PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame. While Arjun plays the antagonist here, Kalyani Priyadarshan makes her Tamil debut as the heroine. The actor’s sci-fi fantasy adventure with Indru Netru Naalai director Ravikumar was a film to look out for when it went on floors, but unfortunately, it has been held up in a financial muddle for quite a while now.