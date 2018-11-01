image
Thursday, November 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

2.0: Hotshot Tollywood distributors grab Rajinikanth's film for a whopping price

Regional

2.0: Hotshot Tollywood distributors grab Rajinikanth's film for a whopping price

LmkLmk   November 01 2018, 5.02 pm
back
2.0Akshay KumarDiwaliEntertainmentRajinikanthregionalShankartollywood
nextTiruppur Subramaniam reiterates Sarkar's standing at the very top
ALSO READ

2.0: Ahead of the trailer, this new poster is intriguing

Akshay Kumar drops 2.0 trailer release date

Rahman calls 2.0 the fifth force, here's what it means!