2.0: Hotshot Tollywood distributors grab Rajinikanth's film for a whopping price

Leading Tollywood distributors with a lot of clout - NV Prasad, Dil Raju and UV Creations Vamsi have secured the Telugu theatrical rights for the much-awaited 2.0 and will be distributing the film in the two Telugu states. The total theatrical rights are valued at close to a whopping Rs 80 crore. Shankar is a big brand by himself in Tollywood while the popularity of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and the Robot brand have made 2.0 red-hot in the Tollywood trade as well.

With its trailer launch event set to happen in a grand manner in Chennai on November 3rd morning at the Sathyam Cinemas premises, the excitement surrounding Shankar's 2.0 is consistently on the rise. Akshay Kumar is also expected to attend the event along with the other prime cast and crew members.

Superstar Rajinikanth is also gearing up for a Diwali special TV interview to promote the film, for a popular Tamil satellite channel. The Superstar has given just a handful of interviews till date thereby making this upcoming interview even more special and memorable.

We'll know more about the film once the trailer is released but it looks like there is no stopping the release of the film this time around, after multiple postponements. November 29, it's going to be, all over the world.