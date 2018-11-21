2.0 is Shankar’s shortest film in his entire career!

Superstar Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 might hold many records to its name before its release such as being the costliest Indian movie yet and the number of VFX shots that it possesses, for director Shankar – it is a different record of his own.

Most of Shankar’s films in his career have been in and around the 3-hour mark. He started off with a 2 hour 40-minute runtime in Gentleman and went on to make films like Indian, Nanban and I which crossed the 3-hour mark. But now, his upcoming release in 2.0 has turned out to be his shortest film yet, with a total running time of just 2 hours and 28 minutes.

Thanks to the 3D visuals and the lesser number of songs in the film as compared to his other titles, 2.0 will only be concentrating on its content and not much otherwise. This also enables theatres and multiplex players to organise their shows comfortably with enough time for intervals and changeovers.

2.0 will hit the screens worldwide on the 29of November, Thursday. Lyca Productions, the makers of the film, have upped their promotional activities to the maximum by pushing promos and posters on every medium possible. There’s not much time left for Chitti to return!