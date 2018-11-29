2.0 movie review and release update: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s latest attracts complete madness

11.06 AM IST
Did you know Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth used to converse in Marathi on the sets? In one of the interviews, Akki revealed, "I was also very happy working with The Rajinikanth. I would enjoy talking to him in Marathi on sets." Now that's amazing!
10.47 AM IST
1st Half Terrific, 2nd Half Outstanding...Twitter is gung-ho for 2.0! Check out the public review here.
10.39 AM IST
Some good news.
People indulging in piracy, beware! Madras High Court has taken up the charge to help 2.0 deal with piracy by directing 37 internet service providers to block 12,000 websites that exhibit pirated versions of Tamil movies.
10.30 AM IST
Kajal Aggarwal is super excited for 2.0 and so are we!
So excited about #2PointO cannot wait to witness this magnanimous onscreen magic! 😍 #2Point0FDFS #SuperstarRajinikanth @shankarshanmugh @akshaykumar @arrahman @resulp @LycaProductions— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) November 29, 2018
10.08 AM IST
This is how people kept themselves entertained while they waited for the theatres to open.
1 more hour to go😍 2.0 Celebration Begins at @RohiniSilverScr 😎 FDFS at 4am! #IndiasPride2Point0 #2Point0 #2Point0FDFS #2Point0FromToday #Thalaivar pic.twitter.com/71BxwdKAwf— Vijay Andrews 2.0 (@vijayandrewsJ) November 28, 2018