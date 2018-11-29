image
Thursday, November 29th 2018
2.0 movie review and release update: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s latest attracts complete madness

11.06 AM IST

Did you know Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth used to converse in Marathi on the sets? In one of the interviews, Akki revealed, "I was also very happy working with The Rajinikanth. I would enjoy talking to him in Marathi on sets." Now that's amazing! 

10.47 AM IST

1st Half Terrific, 2nd Half Outstanding...Twitter is gung-ho for 2.0! Check out the public review here

10.39 AM IST

Some good news. 

People indulging in piracy, beware! Madras High Court has taken up the charge to help 2.0 deal with piracy by directing 37 internet service providers to block 12,000 websites that exhibit pirated versions of Tamil movies.

 
 

10.30 AM IST

Kajal Aggarwal is super excited for 2.0 and so are we! 

10.08 AM IST

This is how people kept themselves entertained while they waited for the theatres to open. 

