image
Thursday, November 29th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

2.0 movie review: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar pack a paisa vasool performance!

Regional

2.0 movie review: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar pack a paisa vasool performance!

LmkLmk   November 29 2018, 8.44 am
back
2.0Akshay KumarBollywoodEntertainmentMovie ReviewRajinikanthregional
next2.0 movie review and release update: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s latest attracts complete madness
ALSO READ

2.0 release: Twitter loses it as Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer goes live

2.0: Here's the pre-release bulletin and release details

Vishnu Vishal thrashes rumors on his marriage with Amala Paul!