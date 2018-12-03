2.0 producers make a striking 400 Cr gross announcement

The producers of 2.0, Lyca Productions came out with an official poster on Monday afternoon that the film has grossed more than 400 cr worldwide. The poster doesn’t mention the number of days taken by the film to gross this much but we can assume that it denotes the total opening weekend (4 days + overseas premieres) global gross. With the gross figures from many areas being reported without the extra 3D glass fee being charged for each ticket at theatres, there is an element of confusion amidst trade trackers.

2.0 is now the all-time highest grosser from Kollywood beating the Superstar’s own Enthiran and Kabali, both of which grossed about 290 CR worldwide. Rajinikanth has consistently been the owner of the ‘Industry Hit’ in Tamil cinema, over the past 2 to 3 decades with his films like Annamalai, Baasha, Padayappa, Chandramukhi, Sivaji and the aforementioned trio opening up new avenues for Tamil cinema in terms of box-office business. Rajini is often credited for having opened up the overseas market for Tamil cinema.

It remains to be seen if 2.0 can carry on and cross what Baahubali 2 did in Tamil Nadu (gross of about 150 cr). Interesting days ahead.