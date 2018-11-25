2.0: Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson pleasantly surprise in this song

In a surprise move, a 2 mins 37 secs song video of 'Enthira Logathu Sundariye' from 2.0 was launched online on Saturday evening, after the team (headed by antagonist Akshay Kumar and director Shankar) interacted with the press in Mumbai, earlier in the day. Rajinikanth didn’t attend this Mumbai leg of promotions. Instead, he marked his presence at a charity concert (Peace for Children) organised by his wife Latha Rajinikanth in Chennai. The Telugu and Hindi versions of this song video were also released online.

While some feel that it’s quite weird to have a much expected Shankar - Rajini film’s song video released pre-release itself, others opine that this is how a pan-Indian film, with a strong presence in Bollywood, ought to be promoted.

It's a pan India movie nd #2Point0 Bombay press meet happened today evening and relasing a video song of d movie is a very normal promotion in Bollywood.. https://t.co/ritrsHSvfg — Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) November 24, 2018

When was the last time a Superstar or @shankarshanmugh s video song released prior to movie?

The hype has not been up to the expectation. Hope people support @shankarshanmugh s efforts in taking Tamil Cinema to the International market — Rhevanth Charan (@rhevanth95) November 24, 2018

Coming to the song’s visuals, it’s ‘Classic Shankar’ in the way it has been visualised and shot in a futuristic manner. The extravagant set work, the glossy costumes of Rajini and Amy Jackson (playing two robots sharing romantic feelings) and the robotic dance choreography are the highlighted elements. However, it is nowhere near ‘Irumbile Oru Idhaiyam’ or ‘Arima Arima’ from the first part, which had Aishwarya Rai at her dazzling best and a far more energetic Rajinikanth.

It must be noted that the full video of this song was screened at the trailer launch event held in Chennai some weeks back.