image
Thursday, November 8th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

2.0: Rajinikanth calls Akshay Kumar the hero as well as the villain of the film

Regional

2.0: Rajinikanth calls Akshay Kumar the hero as well as the villain of the film

LmkLmk   November 08 2018, 2.25 pm
back
2.0Akshay KumarEntertainmentInterviewRajnikanthregional
nextSarkar Raj: Thalapathy Vijay’s latest is breaking records and how
ALSO READ

2.0: Three ways how this film has introduced new technologies to the Indian film industry

Exclusive: What does the upcoming Kollywood release line up look like?

2.0 Trailer Review: This Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar spectacle will light your screens on fire