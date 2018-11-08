2.0: Rajinikanth calls Akshay Kumar the hero as well as the villain of the film

Superstar Rajinikanth's Diwali day special interview on Zee Tamil was the talk of the town. One could catch the Superstar at his candid, cool, stylish and humble self. The anchor Archana made him feel really comfortable; asking questions about his upcoming release 2.0 and also his personal life, formative years in the industry and his rise to superstardom. That it was a delight to see him in this interview is an understatement.

Rajini, with all humility, said that Akshay Kumar is the hero as well as villain of 2.0 and that he displayed extreme levels of patience and dedication for the film. Rajini recollected how difficult it was to shoot in the extreme heat of New Delhi, sporting heavy costumes.

Rajini also said that he had seen Shankar grow as a director and mature as a person from Sivaji (back in 2007) to 2.0. He commended the director for staying so singularly committed to the project while he has gone on to complete films like Kabali, Kaala and Petta over the past couple of years.

Rajini also added that producer Subaskaran is the man who deserves all the credit for staying patient and never compromising on the budget and quality of 2.0.