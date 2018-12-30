2.0 refuses to go away; cements itself as the top Indian grosser of this year

Now that a few of last week’s Christmas Tamil releases have lost steam, 2.0 seems to be growing in strength even more, with an increased screen count in TN compared to last week. The film has completed 30 days in theaters across the state and continues to do phenomenal business in 3D screens.

It has been declared by some trade experts as the highest grosser in Tamil Nadu this year while there are some industry personnel stating that Sarkar remains the highest grosser. But with the rock-solid manner in which 2.0 is holding on to its ground, it would come as no surprise if it indeed takes the top grosser’s spot in TN this year.

#2Point0 on a record breaking streak! Now the ALL TIME HIGHEST Grosser (Without 3D charges also) @RohiniSilverScr surpassing #Mersal record and the second highest footfalls after #Baahubali2 since our refurbishment. #Blockbuster 🔥🔥🔥 — Nikilesh Surya (@NikileshSurya) December 29, 2018

Yet another proud record for 2.0 is the status of being the highest grosser (worldwide total from all language versions) among all the Indian films released this year. To have crossed the numbers done by Bollywood blockbusters like Sanju and Padmaavat, and crush the films of the 3 Khans is no mean feat. Superstar Rajinikanth’s career has definitely received a huge shot of momentum with the success of 2.0. His next release, Petta is sure to benefit from this gargantuan success.