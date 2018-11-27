2.0: Shankar requests audiences to watch the film in 3D

Apart from the fact that 2.0 is India’s costliest film, has two big stars and huge technical wizardry, the fact that we get to see a Tamil film come out in the 3D format is an achievement in itself. Right from the start, the makers have been meticulously concentrating on visual perfection, by bringing in the best cameras, peripherals and, most importantly, the cinematographer Nirav Shah and his team of operators.

At the Telugu pre-release event of the film that took place on Monday, director Shankar requested the audiences to watch the film in 3D to get the best effect possible. In addition to the visuals, 2.0 will have a special surround sound system known as the SRL 4D sound which provides an additional dimension by having a new set of speakers below the seats.

Speaking about the film, Shankar was quick to say that 2.0 is not an advanced sci-fi thriller but an action entertainer that can be enjoyed by all sections of the audiences. “All of us have mobile phones, so we will be easily connected to the core of 2.0. Whatever you saw in the trailer isn’t the actual story, there is a soulful message in the film apart from all the action and technology,” he said.