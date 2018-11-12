2.0 team accelerates theatre bookings as the release date nears!

With just a little over two weeks left to go for the release of the biggest Indian film, the makers of Superstar Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 have kicked off the theater bookings for the film in full force. Lyca Productions is attempting to carpet-bomb every screen in the circuit, as they are stressing on the 3D factor. Even theaters who are skeptical about screening the 3D version of the film are being spoken with to amicably arrive at a solution to get the new dimension going.

Even though the 2D version will still be present for regular consumption, the 3D version is the one which will help both the producers and the exhibitors to increase their ticket prices in order to recover the towering budget. Except a few single screens, all major multiplexes and famous wing screens will be screening the film in 3D – select ones have even employed the 4D surround sound which has been invented for this film.

With a simultaneous release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, 2.0 is expected to take in the biggest possible opening ever for an Indian film, even though it is not releasing on a festival date. Expectations are on the brink after the trailer for the film clocked up millions of views on YouTube, instilling more hope in the minds of the audiences.