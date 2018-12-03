2.0 tears apart all opening records in Chennai; eyes Baahubali 2's mark

In the domestic TN market, 2.0 is doing its best numbers from Chennai and surrounding theaters which fall in the Chengalpet territory. Early estimates have it that the film has comfortably grossed between Rs 50 - 55 crore in the state after the opening 4 days. Chennai city has been at its best as the audience here has taken a strong liking to this 3D visual extravaganza.

The film cruised past the Rs 10 crore gross mark in Chennai city after just 4 days, collecting Rs 10.09 crore. This is a new record opening, needless to say. In the long run, 2.0 will be eyeing the all-time No.1 spot of Baahubali 2 in Chennai. Vijay’s recent blockbusters Mersal and Sarkar failed to cross Baahubali 2’s lifetime gross in Chennai (as well as overall TN) but 2.0 looks set to cross the giant in Chennai.

The day wise breakdown of 2.0’s record opening weekend gross is as follows,

Day 1 - 2.64 CR

Day 2 - 2.13 CR

Day 3 - 2.57 CR

Day 4 - 2.75 CR

Total - 10.09 CR

As we can see, 2.0 had its best day on Sunday, an all-time best ever day in Chennai city box office history, beating its own Day 1 gross.