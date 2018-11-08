2.0: Three ways how this film has introduced new technologies to the Indian film industry

Shankar's 2.0, which hits the screens on the 29th of November, is not only a big release because of its stars like superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, but it will also introduce three new technologies to the Indian film industry which have never been seen before. Shankar, who has already been a maverick when it comes to bringing the audience a magnificent audio-visual experience, has gone a step forward with 2.0, bringing together the best of the bests to get his job done

Shot in authentic 3D

Unlike most Indian films which have been shot in 2D and then converted to 3D, 2.0 has been canned with an original 3D camera. This adds more depth to the visuals, making it more native. Cinematographer Nirav Shah confirmed the same at the trailer launch.

Resul Pookutty arrives at 4D audio

Another pathbreaking move of the 2.0 team has to be the 4D audio technology, which was unveiled at the trailer launch. Going ahead of the Auro 3D and Dolby Atmos surround sound, the 4D technology adds speakers below the seats to provide the audience with sound from the closest source. This is being implemented across many famous theatres in Tamil Nadu.

Bringing 3D visuals to 2D phone screens through WOW 3D

Along with the trailer launch, an interesting product in the name of WOW 3D was launched. By developing a screen guard capable of sprucing up a normal smartphone screen into a glass-less 3D screen, the device would help audiences to watch any kind of 2D content in the 3D format. The best part is the switch option, which is present to help the user swap between 2D and 3D visuals at any point in time. This product was launched during the trailer launch, with sales starting right after.