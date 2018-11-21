2.0 to break Baahubali 2's record, even before its release!

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is one of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema. It broke many box office records when it released in 2017. But now, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is all set to break a record of Baahubali 2, even before the release! Baahubali 2 was released in 6500 screens across the country and now 2.0 will be released in more screens than the Prabhas starrer.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, 2.0 will be released in approximately 6600 to 68000 which is more than the screens of Baahubali 2. Reportedly, the distribution of the screens have been decided and the North belt will be getting the highest number of screens with the count from 4000 – 4100 screens. In Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, the movie will release in 1200 – 1250 screens. It will get 600 – 625 screens in Tamil Nadu. It will release in 500 – 525 screens in Kerala and in Karnataka, it will have 300 screens. Rajinikanth rules down South, but here the major number of screens have been given to North belt. We wonder if this is because of Akshay Kumar’s presence in it. 2.0 will be getting around 32,000 to 33,000 shows across the country.

Directed by Shankar, the movie, which also stars Amy Jackson, will be hitting the screens on November 29, 2018.