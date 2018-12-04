2.0 to secure widest 3D release for any foreign film in China!

After grossing more than 400 crores in its first four days around the globe, Superstar Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is getting set for a truly massive release in China. HY Media, a prominent distribution and production company, have joined hands with Lyca Productions to ensure the Chinese release of the film, planned for May 2019. Dubbed and subtitled versions of the film will be released in 10,000 theatres with 56,000 screens. Out of these, 47,000 will be 3D screens making it the widest release in history for a foreign film in the format.

HY Media is now working towards the Chinese release of Akshay Kumar’s Padman, set for a December 14 showdown. The star’s last outing in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fetched close to a 100 crores at the Chinese box office.

With such towering collections from all parts of the world, the Chinese release will help 2.0 soar in collections and break records which are yet to be scaled by most of the other films from India. Over the past few months, films with social themes have all struck gold at the PRC and 2.0 with its universally approachable content and an emotional core is sure to set the cash registers ringing in the country.