This moment was the turning point in Mannat Noor's career!

April 23 2019

Every celebrity has their own turning point like Maan Sahab's turning point was his December 31, 1980 performance at Doordarshan studios. Like Daljit Singh Dosanjh became Diljit Dosanjh after his track Lak 28 Kudi Da became a chartbuster.

Similarly, till the second week of March 2018, Mannat Noor's name was just like any other struggling singer of the industry who was making serious efforts to get that decisive breakthrough. But the tide turned when the song Laung Laachi was released in the first half of March 2018 and it became a blockbuster within no time!

The fever of Laung Laachi gripped the playlist of radio channels and music channels. Within a few hours of its release, the song ranked amongst the top trending videos of YouTube. The success of this song not just brought glory to the box office collections of the movie but also the name Mannat Noor became one of the most talked about names in the industry.

All of a sudden, a girl from the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir became a sensation of the Punjabi music industry. The entire attention of the media and public shifted to Mannat for whom it was like a dream come true. She was now living a dream which she wanted to live right from her childhood.

Mannat Noor in one interview said that this song has given her almost everything she wanted. In one go, she said that it came into her way as it was meant for her. She believes that it was ultimately destiny which took her to Mumbai and made her meet music director Gurmeet Singh, who was the composer of the song.

Mannat says while she was singing the dummy piece of the song in the studio itself, she had a feeling somewhere in her heart that this song will definitely do wonders and it indeed turned out to be a wonder although she hardly does that while recording other songs. In fact, the audition version of this the song was the one that was released!

And we truly believe that whatever life does, is for the best!