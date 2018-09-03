'6-pack' Soori stands up for his buddy Sivakarthikeyan

Comedian Soori is an immensely popular face in Tamil cinema and has stacked up many hits over the past few years. He is a big draw, particularly in the rural centres where people see a film just for his sake. He made a big mark in this year's biggest Tamil blockbuster yet, Kadai Kutty Singam.

Soori's next big release will be Seemaraja, where he shares the screen space with his most favorite hero Sivakarthikeyan. At the trailer launch event of the film on Saturday, Soori recalled how he slogged hard to get a 6-pack for the film. This will be the first time that a Tamil comedian has gone for something as 'physical' as a 6-pack.

Soori also waxed eloquent about Siva's growth as a hero and how it's just not due to plain luck.

"When someone told me that Siva's success is due to luck, I went & fought with him. He works so hard for every film and I've seen it from close quarters. It's not easy to please the masses like how he's doing consistently. He's very meticulous in every step of a film's progress. His fan base is huge and a lot of people in my circle absolutely adore him."