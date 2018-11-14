7 years after debut, Mounaguru director Santhakumar finally begins his next!

Director Santhakumar, who directed the critically acclaimed hit film Mouna Guru back in 2011, finally kick started his second film, Magamuni, formally on Wednesday morning with a simple pooja in Chennai. Film buffs were wondering on why the director wasn’t able to start his second film over all these years despite delivering a high quality debut film. They finally have their answer.

Produced by Studio Green’s KE Gnanavel Raja, Magamuni will feature Arya, Mahima Nambiar and Indhuja in the lead. It will also feature several other others including Junior Balaiyya, Jayaprakash, Arul Doss, GM Sundar and Kaali Venkat. Arya recently worked with Studio Green in Ghajinikanth, a film which sank without a trace.

Santhakumar has also penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film. Talking about the film, the director says, "Magamuni will belong to the crime thriller genre. The film's screenplay has been written in such a way that it will garner the attention of all kinds of audiences. We plan to shoot the film in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Erode districts."

Cinematography for this film is by Arun Bathmanaban and music is by SS Thaman. National Award winner VJ Sabu Joseph will be the editor of the film which will have Rambon Paulraj as its art director. The stunts for the film will be choreographed by Action Prakash.

Thanks to the curiosity surrounding the director’s abilities, Magamuni joins the list of promising upcoming films in 2019.