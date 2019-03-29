777 Charlie: Rakshit Shetty shooting in Mysuru for his next with Kiranraj

In Com Staff March 29 2019, 9.00 pm March 29 2019, 9.00 pm

It was already announced that Kiranraj is making his directorial debut with 777 Charlie and Rakshit Shetty will be seen as the lead actor in this film, while Sangeetha is playing the female lead. The director also recently roped in two junior artistes - Shavari and Pranaaya, who will play pivotal roles in the film. The director had also mentioned that the film will be surrounding labradors. Now, the latest update that has come along is that the film’s shoot is going on in Mysuru.

Talking to a leading daily, Kiranraj said, “Mysuru still has old buildings, which suits our script. We have shot in Mysuru for over 30 days. We also shot in Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru. In the second half of the film, the protagonist travels to North India, which will make up most of our next schedule. We are planning to release the film by this year end.” He further added, “We have to re-create the monsoon season, which is why we have cordoned off the entire location. We have shot scenes featuring the protagonist in and around his house, which also shows how as a loner, he has differences with his neighbours.”

777 Charlie has music by Nobin Paul and cinematography by Aravind Kashyap. The director had earlier revealed that the story revolves around how once Charlie, the labrador, enters Rakshit’s life and changes it completely. Rakshit will be playing the role of a short-tempered guy who lives a lonely life whereas Charlie is a hyperactive people loving dog. The film is presented by Pushkar Films and is produced under the Paramvah Studios banner.