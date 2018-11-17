96: Allu Arjun seems pretty excited for its Telugu remake

Vijay Sethupathi – Trisha’s 96 went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2018, raking in more than 50 crores worldwide in its box office run. Given the meagre budget of the film, this turned out to be a hugely profitable venture for all involved. Apart from Tamil Nadu, 96 had a superb run especially in Kerala, where the film was celebrated for its wonderful theme and Trisha’s angelic presence.

As we had reported earlier, the Telugu remake rights of the film were sold closer to the release to noted Tollywood producer Dil Raju. With Nani and Samantha being the first names coming up, things did look good. But now, it is being said that stylish star Allu Arjun is showing great interest in the project and is continuously following up with the producer to get this going.

Reportedly, Allu Arjun has approached Prem Kumar, the director of the Tamil version itself, to helm the remake. The star has also suggested small changes which will be incorporated in the Telugu version to suit the sensibilities of the audiences.

If things go right, Allu Arjun will start working on this film soon. Even after a plethora of discussions, the star is yet to sign a film since the release of his Naa Per Surya earlier this year.