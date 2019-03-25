96 composer's strong tweet supporting Chinmayi goes viral

Popular singer - talented dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripaada has been at the forefront of the Me Too and Times Up movement against sexual harassment. She has a very popular presence on social media and is a crusader for women’s rights. Due to her forthright personality, Chinmayi also attracts a huge share of trolls which she takes on firmly. She has boldly called out some big names like Vairamuthu and Radha Ravi and has also been a strong voice and medium for other women to come out with their horror stories of sexual harassment.

Due to her standoff with Radha Ravi (the president of the dubbing union), Chinmayi has been ousted from the dubbing union and isn’t getting opportunities to continue her dubbing work. Her singing offers and concert offers have also evidently taken a hit.

Just a reminder that this Radha Ravi banned me from the dubbing union. I haven’t recorded one Tamil song since October 2018. So much is the loyalty for Vairamuthu and Radha Ravi. Or is it because or their political affiliations? Celebrate the molesters and ban the women. 👏 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 24, 2019

In the midst of this, the composer of 96, Seethakaathi and the upcoming Uriyadi 2, Govind Vasantha has tweeted that he will continue working with singer Chinmayi until she says NO to him. It must be noted that the singer and composer struck a fantastic partnership in 96 churning out many memorable hits like Kadhale, Vasantha Kaalangal, and Thaabangale. Govind’s tweet has been given a rousing welcome. It is indeed a strong statement from the rockstar composer at a time when misogyny and casual sexual harassment of the film industry’s women are becoming common.

@Chinmayi WILL sing in my films till SHE says NO to me. No one else will decide on behalf of me. — Govind Vasantha (@govind_vasantha) March 24, 2019

Govind has also tweeted out against Radha Ravi calling him ‘venom’.