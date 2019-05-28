96 controversy: Crew member confirms paying royalty for Ilaiyaraaja songs

Siddarthsrinivas May 28 2019, 3.32 pm May 28 2019, 3.32 pm

In his later years as a composer, Ilaiyaraaja has become really proud about his music, holding it really high and also claiming royalty when it was sung on stage shows, used in films and the likes. In a recent interview to a popular YouTube channel, Ilaiyaraaja has given in a very absurd answer, saying that songs from his albums shouldn’t be reused in today’s films in order to recreate the period feel. Though a ton of new films has done it in the recent past, Ilaiyaraaja was questioned about 96, where Trisha’s character of Jaanu is remembered by Ram (Vijay Sethupathi) as one who sings hit songs in the voice of a nightingale. To this, Ilaiyaraaja has replied by saying that the composer (Govind Vasantha in this case) is someone who is impotent.

While Govind Vasantha himself and the film’s director Prem Kumar has been silent on the issue, a member of the team has commented on the same through her Twitter page. According to her, the team has paid the royalty for every song of Ilaiyaraaja that has been used in the film. This even includes the versions which were re-sung by Chinmayi for the film and not just the tracks that were used in their original form.

Am from Team '96. For the record . We have paid the royalty for every song of raja sir that has been used . With due permission .@Premkumar1710 https://t.co/OtlWXz3WoX — aarthi@ Aarthi now (@dreamboatme) May 27, 2019

In addition to this, the makers will also be using Ilaiyaraaja’s Telugu songs for the Telugu remake which is currently being shot. Royalty for the same will be claimed, marking each and every song that will be used in the film. As the composer was popular up there as well, it makes sense to use his songs for the film and bring about the mood.

The Telugu remake of 96 stars Sharwanand and Samantha in the lead roles, and is being directed by Prem Kumar, who helmed the Tamil version too. The film will be wrapped up by the end of next month, with a possible release by the end of the year.