96' fame actress Varsha Bollamma to play a football player in Vijay's next with director Atlee

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 4.10 pm April 24 2019, 4.10 pm

The shooting of Thalapathy 63 is underway in the outskirts of Chennai at EVP Film City and the makers are shooting at a rapid pace to make the film hit the screens for Diwali 2019 as planned. We had earlier reported that Vijay plays Michael, the coach of Tamil Nadu Women's Football team. The women's team is said to be headed by Meyaadha Maan fame Indhuja, while Reba Monica John is also a part of the team. We have now got some more exciting details about the new additions in the film. The young and budding actress Varsha Bollamma of 96 fame will be seen in Thalapathy 63. Varsha played the role of Vijay Sethupathi's photography student who had a memorable role to portray.

Now, the talented girl has landed herself in an exciting biggie and it is sure to make a difference. Our source from Thalapathy 63 unit states, "Yes. Varsha Bollamma is acting in the film and she plays one of the football players. Robo Shankar's daughter is also one of the team players. Atlee has got some budding women actors to play football players. They had special training before starting to play the match. The football match sequences are being canned now." So for now, it looks like Indhuja, Reba Monica John, Varsha Bollamma, and Robo Shankar's daughter are all part of the same football team and we can expect more names to join in the coming days.

Comedy actors Vivekh and Yogi Babu play Vijay's assistants in the film. With music by AR Rahman and cinematography by GK Vishnu, Thalapathy 63 has Nayanthara as the female lead and Jackie Shroff and Daniel Balaji in grey shades.