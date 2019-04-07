96 Telugu remake officially launched with Sharwanand and Samantha

In Com Staff April 07 2019, 2.59 pm April 07 2019, 2.59 pm

The Telugu remake of Vijay Sethupathi - Trisha's superhit romantic drama, 96, was officially launched this recently with a special pooja. The event was a low key affair with the main crew of the film being present. However, the film's leading lady, Samantha was not seen at the launch and the reason for the same is yet to be known. However, she expressed her excitement on Twitter and said that she can't wait to start shooting for this film. The event was also graced by Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally who sounded the clapboard to start the filming. This yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by C Prem Kumar who helmed the original.

Govind Vasantha and Mahendran Jayavelu have been retained as the music director and cinematographer respectively. The Tamil version had an additional cinematographer, Shanmuga Sundaram, who also shot some important portions in the film. Sreekar Prasad has been replaced as the editor for the Telugu remake as the original version had Govindharaj taking care of the cuts. Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni will reprise the lead roles. Today, being Ugadi, an auspicious day for the Telugu people, the makers launched the film. Dil Raju will be bankrolling this venture for his banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations and this will be his 34th film as a producer.

The regular shooting for the film will begin from the end of this month. Speaking at the occasion, producer Dil Raju was quoted as saying, "The audience have always embraced the feel-good love stories that have released from our banner. We hope that this film will also be accepted by the audience. C Prem Kumar, who directed the original, is wielding the megaphone. The film will be shot in Kenya for fifteen days. Later, we will shoot it in Hyderabad and Vizag."