image
  3. Regional
96 Telugu remake officially launched with Sharwanand and Samantha

Regional

96 Telugu remake officially launched with Sharwanand and Samantha

With a special pooja, makers have started work on Telugu remake of Vijay Sethupathi - Trisha's romantic drama, 96.

back
96Mahendran JayaveluSamanthaSharwanandVijay Sethupathi
nextMr Local's first single, Takkunu Takkunu is a fun loving romantic number that will connect with the youngsters!

within