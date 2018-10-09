96: Will original Jaanu aka Trisha feature in the Telugu remake?

96 has gone on to be one of the most talked about films of 2018, creating a huge amount of buzz on social media networks. Dialogues, snapshots and the theme of the film itself are being celebrated big time by netizens, who have fallen in love with the characters of Ram and Jaanu played by Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha respectively in the film. As the Tamil version is going on to become a blockbuster, the attention is slowly shifting to the Telugu remake which will be bankrolled by Dil Raju.

While Nani is almost confirmed to play the role essayed by Vijay Sethupathi, there seems to be a confusion reeling over who will get to step into Trisha’s role. While the makers had first considered Samantha for the same, it looks like they have changed their mind now as the actress has committed herself to two other films – the remake of Miss Granny and a new film opposite her own hubby Nag Chaitanya.

Therefore, Dil Raju and his team are now planning to approach Trisha to see whether she can make time to star in the remake as well. The actress is currently shooting for the Rajinikanth starrer Petta in the city of Varanasi.