96's Life of Ram is an example of visual poetry!

In the earlier days, Tamil cinema was an industry that concentrated more on their song visuals. The budget of the film too, was fixed with a special allocation for the song sets, travel and accessories. But now, with audiences using songs as loo and popcorn breaks, directors have even gone to the extent of breaking away from the usual song routine.

Keeping the trend in mind, Life of Ram from 96 is a superb example of how songs could be used effectively to bring the viewer into the mood of the film. Director Premkumar played his ace first up by bringing us these fantastic visuals shot across different parts of India, following a travel photographer who goes around finding the perfect shot.

The song brings us visuals of Vijay Sethupathi doing different things such as scuba diving, strolling through forests and deserts, drifting in mud and even feeding a deer without his hands. It is all set to Govind Vasantha's mesmerizing tune sung brilliantly by Pradeep Kumar.

At times when the creative field is mostly trolled on screen, Premkumar took a different route by showcasing his protagonist as a successful photographer who is happy with his job, and also owns himself a lovely house which is shown later on in the film. A video to remember!