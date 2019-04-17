99 trailer: Kichcha Sudeep says this Ganesh and Bhavana starrer reminds him of his film My Autograph

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 1.24 pm April 17 2019, 1.24 pm

It is already known that Tamil film 96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha is being remade in Telugu and Kannada. The anticipation levels are obviously extremely high for the remakes. The Kannada version of 96 has been titled 99 and the film stars Ganesh and Bhavana Menon in the lead roles. Just yesterday, the makers of the film unveiled the trailer and fans are going gaga over it, due to immense nostalgia. The story has obviously been tweaked according to the Kannada audiences but the essence still remains the same. Talking about the trailer, Kichcha Sudeep said that it reminded him of his own film titled My Autograph.

In a video that is going viral on Twitter, Sudeep says, “It was a film that got me nostalgic. Since I was directing and acting in the film, I couldn’t savour it. But the trailer of 99 gave me a chance to look back.” He also expressed that the director has done a great job. He further said, “Ganapa (Ganesh) has also got into the skin of the character and Bhavana has complemented him.” Bankrolled under the banner of Ramu Enterprises, 99's cinematography has been handled by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.

This is the second time Ganesh and Bhavana are pairing up for a film after Romeo which was released in 2012. Thus, the Kannada audiences are very excited to see the pair on-screen, together again! The original film - 96, was an immense hit and thus there is a lot of expectation to see how the remake has been handled. 99 is slated to release on April 26.