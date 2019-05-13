Shraddha Srinath signs a film opposite Vishal, deets inside

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 7.59 pm May 13 2019, 7.59 pm

Sraddha Srinath is no more a new name in the Industry. The actress has charmed her fans in the many roles she has taken up. Just recently her performances in Jersey and in K 13 were applauded by many and she won many hearts with her acting chops. Now, the actress has signed a film with another biggie! Sources in the know inform us that she will be next seen alongside Vishal in her next Tamil outing that will be directed by debutante Anand. While many reports suggest that this will be the sequel of Irumbu Thirai, Vishal’s PR team has denied it.

According to our source, “Shraddha will be seen as the lead actress in Vishal’s next film with debutant director Anand. The film will not be a sequel of Irumbu Thirai and details will be given out soon. The film will be a techno-thriller and music will be given by Yuvan Shankar Raja.” Rest of the cast and crew details are to be out soon. Besides this film Vishal is also shooting for an untitled film with director Sundar C which was recently wrapped up. Vishal was injured while shooting for an action sequence in the film in Turkey. His latest outing Ayogya has finally released after much delay and is doing decently at the Box Office.

Meanwhile, Shraddha has signed her second Telugu flick titled Jodi, in which she will be romancing Aadi Sai Kumar. The Nerkonda Paarvai actress also has a few other films in his kitty. Stay tuned for more updates..