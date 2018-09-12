A 50-crore Georgian schedule for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy!

Producer Ram Charan is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to the logistics and funding that he is putting in for his dad Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. After filming some important portions in Hyderabad, the team is now getting ready for the elaborate Georgian schedule where some ground-breaking action sequences will be shot.

Going by the latest reports, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s next leg of shoot in the Eurasian country would cost the team more than 50 crores, as they have rented out a large space and will be shooting with tons of junior artistes as well. Pumping in all these expenses along with the entire cast and crew who need to be at the spot, this would be one of the biggest overseas schedules ever taking place for a Telugu film.

In one of his recent interviews, Ram Charan has said that he and his father have been talking about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy for many years, and he will therefore not compromise on the visual quality of the film. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film has Nayanthara playing the female lead with Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannah in important roles.