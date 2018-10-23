A football based film after Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar?

Leading production house Sun Pictures is gearing up for the grand release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar on November 6th, as a Diwali special. The teaser of the film was launched on Friday, to a never-seen-before response.

The Sarkar teaser is already the most liked teaser in the world, with more than 1.2 million likes on YouTube. It has clocked more than 15 million views in just a day's time. Sun Pictures can be trusted to come up with more engaging promo materials of Sarkar in the days leading to the release of the film.

Along with Sarkar, Sun Pictures also has Petta, the shoot of which was completed in Varanasi earlier in the week. Superstar Rajinikanth returned to Chennai on Saturday morning after more than a month away from home, guaranteeing that Petta will be a complete entertainer. He also hinted that ‘Petta Parak’ will be his punch line in the film.

News has now emerged that after Sarkar, Sun Pictures will be releasing Suseenthiran's Champion, a football-based film in a North Chennai setting. The director himself said so in a recent interview, though Sun Pictures hasn't made any such announcement yet. The release of Champion can be expected to happen this year-end or early next year.