A heartwarming incident to thrill all Thala Ajith fans

Though he disbanded all his numerous official fan clubs back in 2011, Thala Ajith continues to enjoy a humongous fan base rivalling any other big South Indian movie star. The star actor is mobbed by his fans whenever he visits any public spot. He is adored by his film industry fraternity too and they don't miss an opportunity to take a picture with Thala when he is shooting.

The star actor is currently busy with Viswasam. The film's shooting is nearing the finish line and Ajith has in fact started dubbing for the film at a Chennai studio. A group of fans got wind that the star is in the locality and decided to wait outside the dubbing studio with the hope of getting a picture with him after he finishes his work for the day.

They waited all night on Tuesday and finally saw Ajith in the wee hours of Wednesday morning when he was about to return home. They chased his car in the hope of getting a picture with him. Ajith spotted them, stopped his car, came out and obliged their request for a picture. What a treat it must have been! He also told them that since he was tired after dubbing all night, he wasn’t in a position to pose for individual pictures with each of them.

This news and the group photo of fans with Thala have gone viral. Ajith has once again scored brownie points for his warm, cordial, gentlemanly nature.