Just a day away from the grand release of Samantha Akkineni’s Oh! Baby and anticipation levels are running pretty high. The film is the current talk of the town and her fans are making sure the huge hype around this film is real. We have often seen Rajinikanth or Vijay fans got to a limitless extent and show their love for the actor. Looks like the same is happening for Sam too! Fans of the star actress have erected a huge cutout for Samantha Akkineni at a popular cinema hall in Hyderabad and it is the first time this has been done for an actress. The cutout has obviously gained a lot of attention and the picture is going viral on the Internet!

It obviously even caught Samantha’s eyes and she was needless to say much stoked about it. The cutout of Samantha is based on the poster of the film. This gesture from her fans proves her immense stardom and how expectations from her are huge. Helmed by Nandini Reddy, Oh! Baby is an official adaptation of Korean drama Miss Granny and will see Samantha donning a never before seen avatar. The movie also stars veteran actress Lakshmi and Naga Shaurya in pivotal roles. The rest of the cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, and Teja Sajja. This is somewhat Samantha’s first attempt at a full-fledged comedy and thus it will be fun to see how well she performs. Interestingly, the crew boasts of mostly women, which makes it even more special.

