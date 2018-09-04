A major milestone moment for team Sarkar!

A month ahead of their grand audio launch plan for October 2nd, the team of Sarkar wrapped their entire shooting process successfully in Chennai. Varu Sarathkumar was part of the final day's shoot and she posted a group photo with the team once the formalities were done. Sarkar has been shot predominantly in and around Chennai and the team also traveled to Kolkata and Las Vegas to shoot for a brief while.

We hear that Thalapathy Vijay has also completed dubbing for his portions in the film. He is totally free from his commitments for the film, except for the promotional part. The film is gearing up for a massive Diwali release in early November.

Sarkar is a socio-political mass entertainer with the story set in Chennai. Vijay plays a techie who returns to his homeland from the USA, and carries out political reforms in the country. Fans are likening the plot of the film to Rajini's Sivaji The Boss and Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu. But we can trust director A.R.Murugadoss to add his unique touches to the plot with his treatment style.

Murugadoss will be looking to bounce back after the debacle Spyder. In Vijay, he has his most successful collaborator and they are going for their hat-trick success after the memorable Thuppakki and Kaththi.