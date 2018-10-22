A prospective Petta vs Viswasam Pongal clash sends shockwaves across Kollywood

Thala Ajith is busy with the final schedule of Viswasam, currently being canned in Mumbai in live outdoor locations. Ajith considers Mumbai as a lucky shooting spot for his films as some of his biggest hits like Mankatha and Arrambam were shot in the city. The team intends to wrap the entire film by November first week and will then gear up for release. Pongal 2019 is their release plan.

The latest hot rumour in the Kollywood trade is that Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta will also hit the screens for Pongal. The film's shoot was completed recently and the team also had a wrap-up party. Overseas distributors and some of the actors and technicians who have worked in the film have mentioned casually that Petta will be a Pongal release.

With close to 3 months still left for the Pongal festival to arrive in mid-January, both the films have ample time to ready their respective products to perfection. Both the films are regular mass entertainers and don't have much of a challenge with respect to the post-production stage. But will two big films featuring two of the biggest mass heroes in Tamil Nadu clash at the box-office on the same day? That's the burning question now. Will one of them arrive a bit earlier or will the clash be averted totally?

One feels that Petta will clearly have the upper hand in all the markets outside Tamil Nadu but within the state, it will be a pretty close contest between the two. We'll know for sure only when the teams in question make an official confirmation about their release plans.