June 14 2019

It is already known that Academy award-winning composer A.R. Rahman is foraying into production, with a romantic musical film titled 99 Songs. This film, directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, has been in the making for a few years now. Interestingly, the film’s story is also written by A.R. Rahman. The composer had earlier announced that the film would be releasing on June 21. But now, taking to Twitter he has posted a note which says that the film’s release has been postponed and that the new release date would be announced soon! In the note, the music-composer also mentioned that the post-production work of the film has been going on at a rapid pace.

Rahman shared a picture of him overlooking the filming and it was written that the 99 Songs team is overwhelmed by the responses they have gotten so far regarding the film. He mentioned that the VFX work is going ‘satisfyingly well’ and that the team is devoting all their time to that work. 99 Songs features Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in the lead roles, with Manisha Koirala, Lisa Ray, Thomas Andrews and Aditya Seal in supporting roles. The film depicts the journey of a struggling singer and the problems that he faces in his quest to become a successful composer. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.