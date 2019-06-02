Lmk June 02 2019, 7.07 pm June 02 2019, 7.07 pm

Kolaigaran is a promising crime thriller which is set to hit the screens shortly. The film is directed by Andrew Louis and stars Vijay Antony and Arjun in the lead roles. While Vijay seems to have strong dark shades in the film, Arjun is seen as a cop. Ashima Narwal plays Vijay’s love interest in the film and she makes a good pair with the actor on the evidence of the song visuals that have been released.

Kolaigaran was earlier slated to hit the screens on June 5th, Wednesday as an Eid special. There were recent rumours that the film’s release has been pushed to the 7th. The latest is that Kolaigaran will hit the screens on June 6th, Thursday; the Telugu dubbed version titled Killer will release on June 7th. Both the lead actors are well known in Telugu; Ashima has also had a couple of prior films in Telugu.

With NGK and Devi 2 in theatres currently, exhibitors in TN have to make quite a few changes to their programming and scheduling, to accommodate Kolaigaran on June 6th. After a slew of recent duds, Vijay Antony is expected to make a comeback with Kolaigaran which showcases him again in the dark zone, which worked wonders for him in his early films such as Naan and Salim. Arjun’s presence is also a big highlight; more so due to the blockbuster success of Irumbu Thirai last year.

It was said at a recent press meet of the film that Kolaigaran’s director Andrew and Vijay Antony were college mates in Loyola, Chennai many years back. The film is being marketed and released in TN by Dhananjayan, who is making it interesting for the audience by coming up with a couple of contests to engage them. Kolaigaran is bound to take a good opening, next weekend.