A subtle, poetic title for Ramcharan's next?

After the massive success of Rangasthalam, Ram Charan has been busy shooting for his next film, RC12, with mass masala specialist, director Boyapati Srinu. This film has a stellar cast alongside Ram Charan, with Kiara Advani being the heroine and the likes of Vivek Oberoi and Tamil actor Prashanth also part of the film. The film is produced by DVV Danayya, who is fresh of the success of Bharat Ane Nenu and is being planned as a Sankranthi release coming January, though it hasn't been officially announced yet.

The latest on RC12 is that it has been titled Vinaya Vidheya Rama. This news has taken the Tollywood media by storm and fans opine that it is quite a classy, subtle title for a film helmed by a hardcore commercial director with a big mass hero. We have to wait for a confirmation from the team on this title.

Rangasthalam grossed more than 210 CR worldwide and Ram Charan is red hot in the market currently. He is expected to continue his success streak with his 12th film. Boyapati is known for his recent hits like Sarrainodu and Jaya Janaki Nayaka. Will the two crack a success together with Vinaya Vidheya Rama?

