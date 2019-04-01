A successful first quarter for Kollywood, with Viswasam, Petta and quite a few more

Lmk April 01 2019, 1.55 pm April 01 2019, 1.55 pm

At the end of the first three months of the year 2019, addressed as the first quarter, the Kollywood report card looks quite promising. There have been quite a few spectacular box office hits and also critically acclaimed films which have won rave reviews. There have been ‘misses’ as well but let’s stick to the positives in this ‘First Quarter Report Card’. Viswasam and Petta kick-started the year in great style for Kollywood, with Viswasam smashing all existing box office records in Tamil Nadu and emerging as the highest ever straight Tamil grosser in the state. Petta sits on top of the pile when we take the total worldwide gross.

The industry also saw other box office hits in the subsequent weeks after Pongal, in the form of Dhilluku Dhuddu 2, LKG and Thadam. The likes of Super Deluxe and Airaa also opened well in the final weekend of the quarter, and their final verdict will be known in April. Thadam is the third highest grosser in Tamil Nadu after Viswasam and Petta, with Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 at fourth and LKG at fifth. Interestingly, all these successful films got fairly good reviews too from the majority of critics.

The list of critically acclaimed films in the first quarter also looks heady. We have Sigai, Peranbu, Sarvam Thaala Mayam, Kalavu, To Let, Kanne Kalaimaane, Sathru, July Kaatril and Nedunalvaadai in this list. All these films received varying degrees of patronage and support from critics, but most of them couldn’t do much at the box office.

On the whole it has been a quarter to remember for Kollywood.