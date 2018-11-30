A whacky title for Jayam Ravi’s school boy drama!

It is a well-known fact that Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal are working together for an upcoming school-based romantic drama which is being directed by newcomer Pradeep Ranganathan. The film has been silently progressing in Chennai, with a majority of the shoot taking place inside a specially erected school set.

According to the latest reports in Kollywood, the film has been interestingly titled Komali (which translates to clown). Jayam Ravi has shed close to 20 kilos in order to look the part here, becoming one of his biggest physical transformations till date. KS Ravikumar, Samyuktha Hegde and Yogi Babu are the other members of the cast.

Meanwhile, Ravi is looking forward to the release of his Adangamaru which hits the screens on the 21st of December worldwide. The actor plays a tough cop hunting down sexual offenders in this Karthik Thangavel directorial which also stars Raashi Khanna and Azhagam Perumal. The trailer of the film garnered a reasonably good response on social media.

Ravi will be looking to finish off Komali in quick time, before moving on to his much-awaited biggie in Thani Oruvan 2 where he will join hands with his brother Mohan Raja once again. The sequel is expected to be double as exciting as the first part, with a glitzy star cast that will bring together many famous names.