Santhanam hasn't been in the news for some time now, but we hear that he is occupied with his upcoming project, A1. A1 had gone on floors in October 2018 and has neared its completion. The first look, which was released in March, was well-received on social media. Santhanam, who entertained us as the lead actor in Dhillukku Dhuddu 1 and 2, will be essaying the role of Saravanan, a commoner who takes life easy and is called Saro. Reportedly, the director of the movie was all praises after Santhanam learnt the mannerism and accent required of him. Saro is said to be a man from North Madras, with a similar accent.

Tara Alisha Berry, who is a known face in the Telugu and Hindi TV industry, will be making her debut in Tamil as the female lead in this movie. She essays the role of a Brahmin girl, who hails from North Madras. You may see a pattern here with Santhanam and his female leads, but the director says that the movie has a role that is fresh for Santhanam. Debutante Johnson, who won the second season of Naalaya Iyakkunar, is the director and the creative mind behind the movie. Johnson is a long-term resident of North Madras, so we may safely expect some really intricate observations about the area. The teaser, which had come out earlier, had fetched good response. Now, we hear that Sun TV has purchased the satellite rights of the movie for a whopping 4.6 crore rupees! With Sun TV being one of the biggest players of the game, the movie has sure reached good hands.