In Com Staff July 28 2019, 4.28 pm July 28 2019, 4.28 pm

Versatile star Jayaram is well known across many cinema industries for being a power-packed performer and his volume of work speaks for itself. It was recently announced that Jayaram had been roped in to play a vital role in Allu Arjun's next. This movie, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is being jointly bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna for their Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations banners. Jayaram is said to be playing the role of Allu Arjun's father, while Sathyaraj will be seen as his grandfather in this upcoming project, which is going by the working title #AA19. Now, we have an exciting update about Jayaram's massive transformation for this movie.

Having always been cherubic, Jayaram has now pulled down a lot of weight for this upcoming project. Recently, photos of trim and suave Jayaram have been going viral on the internet. He himself confirmed being a part of this project, through his social media page and stated that he has begun shooting for the project. In this new look, Jayaram seems to be giving tough competition to his actor son Kalidas himself. Jayaram was last seen in Telugu in his debut Tollywood project Bhaagamathie, where he was seen playing the antagonist to Anushka Shetty. #AA19 will see Pooja Hegde and Ketika Sharma as the female leads with Bollywood diva Tabu also being roped in for an important role.

Check out the post here: