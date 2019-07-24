In Com Staff July 24 2019, 4.58 pm July 24 2019, 4.58 pm

Allu Arjun’s next big film with Trivikram Srinivas has been the talk of the town for a while now. The shoot is progressing at a great pace and the second schedule saw Pooja Hegde join the sets. We had even reported that Allu Arjun has started dubbing for the film! The director had also announced that this movie would see a release on Sankranthi, 2020. Now, another interesting update has come forward! The makers of this film took to Twitter and extended a warm welcome to the one and only Tabu. Posting a sweet video of her on the sets, the #AA19 team welcomed her on-board.

In the video posted by Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts, we see Tabu in a simple yet ravishing look. She is seen reading the script on the sets and having a great time! Calling her the most versatile actress of our generation, the team gave her a warm welcome. Tabu is returning to the Telugu film industry, after nearly a decade. While it is not known yet, about what role she would be playing, it is being said that it will be an important part. Fans surely are elated that she is making her comeback with such a big film. Tabu was recently seen in the Bollywood film Andhadhun, which did remarkably well at the box office.

Though the film began with the working title AA19, there are widespread speculations that it has been titled Alakananda. This film is touted to be a romantic entertainer.

Take a look at the tweet below: