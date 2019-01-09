AAA fiasco: STR files defamation suit against producer

STR’s 2017 film Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangathavan was a huge failure at the box office, with people hailing stones at the actor for choosing such a script at an important stage of his career. However, more trouble cropped up for the actor when both the director Adhik and producer Michael Rayappan alleged that the actor was the main reason for the film’s failure as he didn’t turn up for the shoot on many occasions, changed many parts of the script and was also influential in making the producer roll it out as a two-part film to escalate the budget.

After maintaining silence on the allegations for quite some time, STR has now come out hard on the producer by filing a defamation suit. In his plea, STR also mentioned Vishal’s name as the TFPC president was also involved in trying to sort out the issue when it was brought up to him.

STR called the allegations baseless, asking for a compensation of INR 1 crore in return for the emotional turmoil he had to face during the entire tug of war. The Madras High Court has now sent a notice to both Rayappan and Vishal, asking them for their response on the issue. We will have to wait and see as to who has been on the right side during this ringing incident.