In Com Staff June 28 2019, 5.01 pm June 28 2019, 5.01 pm

"Freedom is what you do with what's been done to you," we all read this quote more than twice, grasping it, marveling at it. Well, this was the support, director Rathna Kumar provided to his upcoming drama thriller movie Aadai's lead Amala Paul after the latter allegedly got chucked out of a movie on flimsy grounds.

On Thursday, actor Amala Paul took to social media and informed fans that she was "thrown out" of VSP33, the upcoming movie starring Vijay Sethupathy. The Mynaa actor posted a 2-page-long letter, essentially calling out the producer of VSP33 for throwing her out of the movie saying she was "not being production friendly". Ironically, the actor was busy purchasing costumes for her role in VSP33, with the understanding that the bill amount would be reimbursed later essentially giving the movie her time as an unpaid production help when she received the message of her being replaced in the movie.

"Freedom is what you do with what's been done to you". Chin up and march on @Amala_ams. #AADAITeaser2 in few days. 🙌#AADAI. https://t.co/M1454S6b4E — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) June 27, 2019

After the shocking first look of Aadai was released, the makers released a new poster where Amala Paul looks even more distressed, is armed with some heavy-metal equipment and is - well - reasonably covered. "They covered her in toilet paper," commented some of the Twitterati and it looked like everybody would laugh it off and calm down till the movie's release. But then Amala Paul lost a movie with Chanderaa Arts Production for no apparent reason.