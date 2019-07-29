In Com Staff July 29 2019, 8.53 pm July 29 2019, 8.53 pm

Amala Paul starrer Aadai, directed by Rathnakumar, was released on the 19 July after facing a lot of hurdles. However, the film has opened to positive reviews mostly and importantly, the work of cinematographer Vijay Karthik has come in for a lot of praise. This film, which talked about the boundaries of freedom, had the lead actor Amala Paul in nude shots, which the DoP had shot in a respectful manner travelling on a thin rope. Produced by Viji Subramanian for V Studios, this film also had popular VJ Ramya Subramaniam, Ananya Ramprasad, Vivek Prasanna and Sri Ranjani among others. Music was scored by Pradeep Kumar and the Oorka band. Shafiq Mohammed edited the film.

In a recent interview, Vijay Karthik explained a few aspects related to the filming of Aadai. About the plan for filming the nude portions, Vijay explained, “Rathnakumar and I came up with four different ways to shoot the nude portions, cover using an object, play with light and shadows, use out of focus, or keep Amala in motion. For close-ups, like the one of her eye, we used a probe lens. We have used a periscope lens for shots like when Nangeli (one of the important characters) looks through from a bathroom vent. Such shots can be achieved only with a certain type of lens. However, we were particular that it shouldn’t feel gimmicky!”

On elaborating the most challenging shot in the film, Vijay Karthik states, “When a man from the opposite building comes, Kamini comes running to lock the door. She covers herself with her hands while dashing to the door. It was very challenging as there was nothing I could do there. It was all Amala. If she hadn’t shown the fear in her expressions, the entire shot would have gone wrong.” Vijay Karthik also does not fail to give credit to his team of director Rathnakumar and editor Shafiq Mohammed, due to which things that could have gone the other side did not and the team has achieved in conveying what they wanted to.