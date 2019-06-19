Rushabh Dhruv June 19 2019, 11.48 pm June 19 2019, 11.48 pm

On Tuesday, Karan Johar teased fans with the teaser ofAmala Paul’s next film Aadai. Having a tagline as arrogant, audacious and artistic, this Rathna Kumar directorial comes infused with ah-mazing music by Pradeep Kumar. Right at the moment, the teaser of the film was out it started trending online in no time. One of the highlights from the teaser was that we see Amala Paul in a nude avatar. Well, why Amala is seen nude in the teaser is still a mystery, that has surely made fans curious.

Now after the teaser, the makers, a while ago, dropped a fresh new poster of the film and it screams scary. In the poster, we see Amala in two different avatars staring straight at you in quite a haunted way. While in one of the images we see her almost nude, in the other, she looks a bit puzzled. But it's the bruises on Amala's body which makes us wonder, what has she gone through? Must say that the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

Have a look at the poster below:

Rathna Kumar, who made his debut with the breezy Meyaadha Maan back in 2017, seems to have taken several leaps higher with Aadai. Going by the hype, the film is bound to create quite a stir when it releases. With a possible trailer also in the pipeline, Addai's hype meter is just going to soar higher and higher.