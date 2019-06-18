Lmk June 18 2019, 9.37 pm June 18 2019, 9.37 pm

The teaser of Amala Paul’s next film Aadai (The Dress) was launched on Tuesday afternoon by Bollywood hotshot Karan Johar. This Rathna Kumar directorial has music by Pradeep Kumar and carries the taglines, Arrogant, Audacious and Artistic. The teaser is sure to cause a sensation due to the shock value that it carries. To be precise, we see Amala Paul in the nude, in a terrific reveal towards the end of the teaser. We have to see the film to know why exactly she is forced to be in such a state.

The teaser presents a very thrilling narrative that begins with a mother at a police station to report her missing daughter. We are then shown cops and the media who show interest in this case, or that’s what we are led to believe! A dilapidated building seems to be the main scene of action and Amala Paul is stranded all alone in this setting. The teaser features a trippy score by Pradeep Kumar with Shaktisree Gopalan’s haunting voice crooning Nee Vaanavillai.

Check out the teaser of Aadai here:

We can’t wait to see more from this film. On the basis of what little we see, the plot of Aadai seems to revolve around freedom (women’s freedom) and how responsibly or irresponsibly we tend to use it. The other main actors in Aadai haven’t been revealed yet; the focus of this teaser is to build the mood gradually and ultimately shock the viewer with the glimpse of Amala.

Rathna Kumar, who made his debut with the breezy Meyaadha Maan back in 2017, seems to have taken several leaps higher with the ambitious Aadai. The film is bound to create quite a stir when it releases. It has already been certified with an A certificate. The makers are planning a theatrical release in July.

With a possible trailer also in the pipeline, Addai's hype meter is just going to soar higher and higher!