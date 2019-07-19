In Com Staff July 19 2019, 7.55 pm July 19 2019, 7.55 pm

Aadai, the film directed by Rathnakumar of Meyaadha Maan fame featuring Amala Paul, was slated to release today, the 19th of July. But all those movie buffs that went to the theatre to catch the film in the morning had to return disappointed, as they were told that the film is not getting released. Produced by Viji Subramaniam under the V Studios banner, Aadai was given an A rating by the Censor Board. The film has the music by Pradeep Kumar with popular VJ Ramya Subramanian and Vivek Prasanna in important supporting roles. The trailer and the teaser were much discussed among people for its bold content.

It has been stated that there are two outfits which had filed a case against the film’s release. Anaithu Makkal Katchi had filed a case against the film for promoting nudity, which would have a serious repercussion among the youngsters. Rajeswari Priya, the founder of the party, feels that the film unit is using the nude poster of the actress to promote the film which she and her outfit are against. After filing her complaint with the police, Rajeswari Priya met the media and said that she has asked the Director-General of Police to take action against the makers and prevent them from promoting the film with nude pictures since it would affect the children and kids.

Priya also said that she can't prevent the release of Aadai since the Censor Board has approved the film with an A certificate but strongly stated that she is against the promotions being done. She said that the promos would be seen by all people irrespective of the age and that will nurture negative thoughts in young minds. On the other hand, there is also an outfit by name of Magalir Ani which has filed a case against the release of the film. While these reasons are said to have caused the release of the film to go on hold, there are also talks that Aadai is not released in India and overseas because of financial issues. While we are waiting for an official statement from the makers, we also hope that the issue gets sorted out and the film hits the screens soon enough.